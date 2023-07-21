Here's What to Expect From Wyndham (WH) in Q2 Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( WH Quick Quote WH - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26, after the market close. In the previous quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%. The Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at 92 cents per share, indicating decline of 14% from $1.07 per share reported in the year-ago quarter.
For net revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $367.6 million, suggesting a decline of 4.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Let's check out the factors that are likely to have influenced the company’s results.
Key Factors at Play
Wyndham’s second-quarter results are likely to have been hurt by lower occupancy rates due to higher pricing. Given the economic uncertainties, consumers are now more selective and price conscious, which is reflected in the comparatively lower consumer discretionary spending on a year-over-year basis.
Meanwhile, the bottom line of Wyndham is likely to have been affected by the persisting inflation, increased interest expenses and high costs. The higher cost environment is expected to have put pressure on the company’s margins. Furthermore, the company’s increasing global development pipeline is likely to have partially offset the impacts of the aforementioned headwinds. Increase in royalties and franchise fees, as well as marketing, reservation and loyalty revenues, are likely to have aided the company’s performance. For the mentioned quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimates for royalties and franchise fees, as well as marketing, reservation and loyalty (under the fee-related and other revenues) revenues, are pegged at $147 million and $153 million, up 10.5% and 5.5% year over year, respectively. For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for global RevPAR is pegged at $46.79, portraying 5.7% growth from the prior year reported figure. What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for WH this time around. The company does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -2.13%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: WH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some stocks from the Zacks
Consumer Discretionary sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat: MGM Resorts International ( MGM Quick Quote MGM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.43% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Shares of MGM Resorts have increased 11.5% in the past three months. MGM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 81%. Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR Quick Quote MAR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2. Shares of Marriott have increased 11.5% in the past three months. MAR’s earnings beat estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 8%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT Quick Quote HLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3. Shares of Hilton have increased 1.8% in the past three months. HLT’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.2%. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
