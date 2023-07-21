We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DocuSign (DOCU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) closed at $52.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of electronic signature technology had gained 1.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from DocuSign as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DocuSign is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $676.75 million, up 8.77% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.51 per share and revenue of $2.72 billion, which would represent changes of +23.65% and +8.09%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DocuSign should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. DocuSign is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, DocuSign is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.76.
Also, we should mention that DOCU has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.65 at yesterday's closing price.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 125, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.