SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN - Free Report) closed at $3.17 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 22.3% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.
SoundHound AI, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SoundHound AI, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 36.84%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.89 million, up 28.29% from the year-ago period.
SOUN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $46.06 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +46.58% and +47.96%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SoundHound AI, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SoundHound AI, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.