Company News for Jul 24, 2023

  •  Schlumberger Ltd.’s ((SLB - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2023 revenues of $8.1 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.
  • The Interpublic Group of CompaniesInc.’s ((IPG - Free Report) ) shares plunged 13.3% after reporting second-quarter 2023 revenues of $2.33 billion, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%.
  • Shares of Roper Technologies Inc. ((ROP - Free Report) ) surged 3.7% after posting second-quarter 2023adjusted earnings of $4.12 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.
  • Shares of Regions Financial Corp. ((RF - Free Report) ) tumbled 3.1% after the company posted second quarter 2023 Earnings per share of $0.59, which failed to meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60.
     

