SNAP Offers Immersive AR to Celebrate 2023 Women's World Cup
Snap Inc.’s (SNAP - Free Report) Snapchat has announced that it is revolutionizing the World Cup experience for its global community of more than 750 million users. With the beginning of the 2023 World Cup, the platform is offering innovative ways for Snapchatters around the world to connect, celebrate and engage with women's soccer.
From a groundbreaking augmented reality (AR) encounter featuring the U.S. Women's National Team to exclusive AR Lenses created by talented female Lens creators, Snapchat provides exciting opportunities for fans to express their support and fandom.
The platform's creative tools further enhance the celebration, encouraging the Snapchat community to join in and make this World Cup an unforgettable event.
Snapchat expressed that its goal is to bring fans closer to their favorite National Teams and players as they compete on the global stage. The company will achieve this through immersive content coverage, collaborations with creators and the introduction of new and innovative AR experiences. Snapchatters will have an unparalleled chance to express their passion for football like never before.
SNAP’s Recent AI Enhancements to Boost Daily Active Users Globally
Snapchat’s recent AI efforts are expected to boost Daily Active Users (DAUs) globally, thereby driving the company’s top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAP’s second-quarter 2023 DAUs globally is pegged at 395.66 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in second-quarter 2023 is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 5.72%.
Shares of SNAP have gained 42.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 38.4% in the same period due to increasing number of paid subscribers on Snapchat+ platform which reached 4 million recently.
Snapchat recently unveiled a new avatar style, which takes the charm of Bitmoji to a whole new level by adding a 3D dimension for a more immersive experience. Bitmoji has provided a creative and cartoon-inspired means of communication online. With the addition of 3D technology, Snapchat aims to offer its users the most customizable avatar to accurately represent its diverse and expanding global community.
Snap Research has created an innovative model called SnapFusion, which significantly reduces the time it takes to generate images from text input on mobile devices. SnapFusion shortens the model runtime from text input to image generation on mobile to under two seconds, making it the fastest time reported in the academic community. The breakthrough was accomplished by optimizing the network architecture and denoising process, ensuring high efficiency without compromising image quality.
These new features will not only boost DAUs globally but also contribute to the overall revenues of the company.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Currently, SNAP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) , Angi (ANGI - Free Report) and Adobe (ADBE - Free Report) are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, ABNB and ANGI sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while ADBE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Shares of Airbnb have rallied 74% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $9.49 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 77 cents per share, which has decreased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.
Shares of Angi have risen 65.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANGI’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 17.08%. The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.
Shares of Adobe have surged 54.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $19.31 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.67%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.97 per share, which has increased by 1 cent over the past 30 days.