Compared to Estimates, Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.79 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.21, compared to $5.97 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.9 billion, representing a surprise of -2.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Whirlpool performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Latin America: $819 million versus $778.14 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- North America: $2.82 billion versus $2.88 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $295 million compared to the $311.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $854 million compared to the $930.89 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.3% year over year.
Shares of Whirlpool have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

