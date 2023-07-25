Back to top

Compared to Estimates, NXP (NXPI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI - Free Report) reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $3.43 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion, representing a surprise of +2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NXP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Automotive: $1.87 billion versus $1.86 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.
  • Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other: $571 million versus $547.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenue- Industrial & IoT: $578 million compared to the $534.06 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Mobile: $284 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $261.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.8%.
Shares of NXP have returned +13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

