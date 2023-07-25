We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Cadence (CDNS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) reported $976.58 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $973.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was +3.39%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue Mix by Product Group - Functional Verification, including Emulation Hardware: 27% compared to the 26.24% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue Mix by Product Group - Digital IC Design and Signoff: 27% compared to the 27.75% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue Mix by Product Group - IP: 11% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.01%.
- Revenue Mix by Product Group - System Design and Analysis: 13% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.75%.
- Revenue Mix by Product Group - Custom IC Design: 22% versus 21.26% estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenue- Product and maintenance: $922.79 million compared to the $899.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
- Revenue- Services: $53.79 million versus $58.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
Shares of Cadence have returned +7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.