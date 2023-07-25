Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Park National (PRK) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Park National (PRK - Free Report) reported revenue of $116.59 million, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.95, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was -2.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Park National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 4.07% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.05%.
  • Efficiency ratio: 64.58% compared to the 63.58% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $25.02 million versus $25.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $91.57 million compared to the $94.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Park National here>>>

Shares of Park National have returned +8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

