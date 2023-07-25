See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Sell Stocks for July 25th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a leading specialty chemicals company serving a vast range of consumer and industrial markets including automotive, construction, architectural coatings, adhesives, energy, food & beverage and pharmaceutical. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.3% downward over the last 60 days.
CTS (CTS - Free Report) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP - Free Report) is a provider of customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.
