We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
American Water's (AWK) Pennsylvania Arm to Buy Assets for $5M
American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (AWK - Free Report) subsidiary, Pennsylvania American Water, recently announced that it has signed a deal to buy the water systems of East Dunkard Water Authority for $5 million. The acquisition will expand Pennsylvania American Water’s footprint to 38 counties around the Commonwealth and add nearly 1,600 consumers in Dunkard and Greene Townships, as well as other regions in Greene County, PA.
The company will invest $17 million in the water system acquired from East Dunkard Water Authority to improve the water treatment plant and overall system reliability in the long run.
Growth Prospects
As of Mar 31, 2023, Pennsylvania American Water entered into six agreements to acquire assets. Closure of all six acquisitions under the agreement will add 28,000 customer connections.
The acquisitions will further expand company’s customer base, and investment made to upgrade the acquired assets will allow it to maintain and provide high-quality services to its new customers.
Pennsylvanian American Water has been upgrading and maintaining its water and wastewater infrastructure by replacing old water mains methodically and has invested nearly $490 million in 2022 for infrastructure upgrades. Proper infrastructure maintenance allows it to serve its 2.3 million customers more efficiently.
Price Performance
Over the past month, shares of AWK have rallied 5.3% against the industry’s 32.5% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
American Water currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Some other top-ranked companies from the same industry are Consolidated Water Co Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) , California Water Service Group (CWT - Free Report) and Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) . Consolidated Water sports a Zacks Rank #1 while California Water and Essential Utilities carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
CWCO’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an increase of 40.5% over 2022’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWT’s 2023 earnings per share indicates an year-over-year increase of 4.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates suggests an increa rise of 1.1% over 2022’s reported figure.
WTRG’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates a year-over-yearn increase of 3%.