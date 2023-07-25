Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Hubbell (HUBB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $4.07 for the same period compares to $2.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Electrical Solutions: $535.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $529.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.
  • Net sales- Utility Solutions: $830.80 million versus $820.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14% change.
  • Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions: $213.10 million compared to the $186.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions: $92.80 million compared to the $79.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Hubbell have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

