Compared to Estimates, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) reported $239.37 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.82 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $247.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was -1.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BankUnited, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.47% versus 2.59% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.09% versus 0.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $35.37 billion compared to the $35.82 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $25.49 million versus $25.58 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE basis): $218.14 million compared to the $226.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $6.63 million versus $6.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Lease financing: $12.52 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.35 million.
  • Deposit service charges and fees: $5.35 million compared to the $5.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net interest income before provision for loan losses: $213.88 million compared to the $227.58 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of BankUnited, Inc. have returned +29.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

