Compared to Estimates, Polaris Inc (PII) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Polaris Inc (PII - Free Report) reported $2.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $2.42 for the same period compares to $2.42 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion, representing a surprise of +2.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Polaris Inc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Marine: $223.60 million versus $253.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.1% change.
  • Sales- On-Road: $361.60 million versus $323.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Off-Road: $1.63 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.
Shares of Polaris Inc have returned +14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

