Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Spotify (SPOT) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.46 billion, up 13.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.69, compared to -$0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.54 billion, representing a surprise of -2.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -111.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.80.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Spotify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 551 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 529.94 million.
  • Ad-Supported MAUs: 343 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 325.15 million.
  • Premium Subscribers: 220 million compared to the 216.98 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Spotify have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

