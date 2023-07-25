Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Sherwin-Williams (SHW - Free Report) reported $6.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. EPS of $3.29 for the same period compares to $2.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.71, the EPS surprise was +21.40%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sherwin-Williams performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Paint Stores Group - Net New Stores: 16 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.33.
  • Number of Stores - Paint Stores Group: 4644 versus 4646.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Paint Stores Group: $3.50 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer Brands Group: $945.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $852.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.
  • Net sales- Performance Coatings Group: $1.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Net sales- Administrative: $1.20 million versus $1.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20% change.
  • Income Before income tax- Paint Stores Group: $849.30 million compared to the $756.36 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Consumer Brands Group (CBG)- Adjusted segment profit: $148.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.41 million.
  • Performance Coatings Group (PCG)- Adjusted segment profit: $322.30 million compared to the $294.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Administrative: -$220.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$285.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sherwin-Williams here>>>

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise