Danaher (DHR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Danaher (DHR - Free Report) reported $7.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.7%. EPS of $2.05 for the same period compares to $2.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.1 billion, representing a surprise of +0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.00.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Danaher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Growth - Organic sales (Core): -7% versus -7.32% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total sales- Diagnostics: $2.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.
  • Total sales- Life Sciences: $1.80 billion versus $1.74 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.7% change.
  • Total sales- Environmental & Applied Solutions: $1.25 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Total sales- Biotechnology: $1.89 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Life Sciences: $340 million versus $300.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Diagnostics: $424 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $498.84 million.
  • Operating profit- Biotechnology: $480 million compared to the $612.02 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Other: -$117 million versus -$91.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Environmental & Applied Solutions: $302 million compared to the $284.39 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Danaher have returned +8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

