Dow Inc. (DOW) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) reported $11.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 27.1%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $2.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.45% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Dow Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Performance Materials & Coatings: $2.20 billion compared to the $2.24 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Corporate: $106 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $74.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +82.8%.
  • Revenues- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $5.94 billion compared to the $6.10 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $3.18 billion versus $3.32 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.3% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics: $1.24 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$58 million compared to the -$69.97 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings: $260 million compared to the $297.22 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure: $94 million versus $231.98 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Dow Inc. have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

