Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Invesco (IVZ) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Invesco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Assets Under Management - Equity: $747.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $703 billion.
  • Assets Under Management - Fixed Income: $319 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $330.6 billion.
  • Average AUM - Total: $1494.9 billion compared to the $1492.4 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Assets Under Management - Alternatives: $182.2 billion versus $194.6 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Money market: $225.7 billion versus $211.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Balanced: $64.2 billion versus $69.2 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management - Total: $1538.2 billion compared to the $1508.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average AUM - Balanced: $65.7 billion versus $70 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Other revenues: $47.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.
  • Operating revenues- Service and distribution fees: $342.30 million compared to the $344.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Performance fees: $19.60 million versus $9.99 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +113% change.
  • Operating revenues- Investment management fees: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
Shares of Invesco have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

