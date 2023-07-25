Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About TransUnion (TRU) Q2 Earnings

TransUnion (
TRU Quick Quote TRU - Free Report) reported $968 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $958.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +3.61%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how TransUnion performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- U.S. Markets: $642.10 million versus $637.73 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- International: $201.90 million compared to the $195.86 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year. Revenue- Consumer Interactive: $144 million compared to the $141.99 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year. Revenue- Total intersegment eliminations: -$20 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of -$19.99 million. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Canada: $35 million versus $33.41 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Total gross revenue: $988 million compared to the $977.28 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Asia Pacific: $22.50 million versus $21.59 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.4% change. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Financial Services: $331.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $332.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Revenue- U.S. Markets- Emerging Verticals: $310.20 million versus $306.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Latin America: $29.90 million versus $31.02 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- UK: $49 million compared to the $47.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year. Revenue- International Gross Revenue- Africa: $14.50 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $15.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. View all Key Company Metrics for TransUnion here>>>
Shares of TransUnion have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
