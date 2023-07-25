Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) reported revenue of $974.5 million, down 16% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $916.69 million, representing a surprise of +6.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +38.30%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Logitech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Retail Sales- Pointing Devices: $174.45 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $155.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.8%.
  • Net Retail Sales- Keyboards & Combos: $180.86 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $180 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -20.6%.
  • Net Retail Sales- Gaming: $266.43 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $240.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.
  • Net Retail Sales- Tablet & Other Accessories: $70.34 million versus $57.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.
  • Net Retail Sales- Video Collaboration: $139.35 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $179.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.4%.
  • Net Retail Sales- PC Webcams: $75.20 million compared to the $40.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.6% year over year.
Shares of Logitech have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

