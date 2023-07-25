Back to top

Ares Capital (ARCC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) reported $634 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 32.4%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $623.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +1.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ares Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Dividend income: $123 million compared to the $120.34 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Other Income: $14 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $15.76 million.
  • Capital Structuring Service Fees: $21 million compared to the $22.01 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Interest Income From Investments: $476 million compared to the $462 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Ares Capital have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

