Sensata (ST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Sensata (ST - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.06 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +3.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sensata performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Sensing Solutions: $304.67 million compared to the $257.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.
  • Net Revenue- Performance Sensing: $757.44 million compared to the $769.01 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Sensing Solutions: $84.15 million versus $77.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Performance Sensing: $191.15 million versus $192.48 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Sensata have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

