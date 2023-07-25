Compared to Estimates, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Biogen Inc. (
BIIB Quick Quote BIIB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.02, compared to $5.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +6.63%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States: $155.80 million versus $146.02 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World: $281.30 million compared to the $288.73 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States: $66.50 million versus the 20-analyst average estimate of $70.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.9%. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States: $259.90 million compared to the $268.78 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $437.10 million compared to the $434.49 million average estimate based on 23 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $483.10 million versus $487.36 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total: $23.40 million versus $23.30 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change. Revenue- Product: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on 22 analysts. Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $433.40 million compared to the $425.62 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Total: $146.20 million versus $140.87 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change. Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Total: $254.20 million versus $271.34 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.1% change. Revenue- Product- Biosimilars: $195 million compared to the $194.32 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen Inc. here>>>
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended June 2023, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.46 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.02, compared to $5.25 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.77, the EPS surprise was +6.63%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Biogen Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Biogen Inc. here>>>
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- United States: $155.80 million versus $146.02 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Rest of World: $281.30 million compared to the $288.73 million average estimate based on 21 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- United States: $66.50 million versus the 20-analyst average estimate of $70.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -44.9%.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- United States: $259.90 million compared to the $268.78 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Spinal Muscular Atrophy- Spinraza- Total: $437.10 million compared to the $434.49 million average estimate based on 23 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tysabri- Total: $483.10 million versus $487.36 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Fampyra- Total: $23.40 million versus $23.30 million estimated by 23 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.
- Revenue- Product: $1.85 billion compared to the $1.84 billion average estimate based on 22 analysts.
- Revenue- Anti-CD20 Therapeutic Programs: $433.40 million compared to the $425.62 million average estimate based on 22 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Vumerity- Total: $146.20 million versus $140.87 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
- Revenue- Product- Multiple Sclerosis- Tecfidera- Total: $254.20 million versus $271.34 million estimated by 21 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -36.1% change.
- Revenue- Product- Biosimilars: $195 million compared to the $194.32 million average estimate based on 20 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
Shares of Biogen Inc. have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.