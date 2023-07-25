Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $325.4 million, up 1.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.38, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $338.53 million, representing a surprise of -3.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.31.

  • Revenue- Architectural Specialties: $91.40 million versus $97.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Mineral Fiber: $234 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $240.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $14 million versus $12.23 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber: $75.50 million compared to the $74.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

