Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) reported $1.69 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 47%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +16.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lamb Weston performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global: $1.03 billion versus $935.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +85.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $36 million compared to the $30.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $220.60 million versus $240.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.4% change.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $404.90 million versus $452.05 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.
  • Segment product contribution margin- Global: $173.30 million versus $147.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment product contribution margin- Other: -$30.40 million versus $5.89 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment product contribution margin- Retail: $83.10 million versus $73.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment product contribution margin- Foodservice: $139.10 million compared to the $162 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Lamb Weston have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

