Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Simmons First National (SFNC - Free Report) reported revenue of $208.21 million, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.48, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.64% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $213.85 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41, the EPS surprise was +17.07%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Simmons First National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total non-performing assets: $76.94 million compared to the $76.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.18% compared to the 63.32% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.76% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.95%.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $72.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.79 million.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $24.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.31 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.04% compared to the 0.15% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income - FTE: $169.34 million versus $178.58 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $44.98 million compared to the $41.41 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $163.23 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $172.47 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Simmons First National here>>>

Shares of Simmons First National have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise