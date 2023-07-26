Back to top

Paccar (PCAR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) reported $8.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.4%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.28 billion, representing a surprise of +1.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Paccar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Truck deliveries - Total: 51900 compared to the 52993.6 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Truck deliveries - Other: 8000 versus 7669.09 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Truck deliveries - Europe: 16400 compared to the 18439.52 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Truck deliveries - U.S and Canada: 27500 versus 26885 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales and Revenues- Parts: $1.60 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.4% change.
  • Sales and Revenues- Truck: $6.83 billion compared to the $6.31 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year.
  • Sales and Revenues- Other: $14.90 million versus $17.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.
  • Sales and Revenues- Financial Services: $439.80 million versus $358.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.1% change.
  • Pretax Profit- Parts: $419.30 million versus $463.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Pretax Profit- Financial Services: $144.70 million versus $120.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pretax Profit- Truck: $948.30 million compared to the $835.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Paccar have returned +12% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

