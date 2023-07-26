Back to top

Compared to Estimates, City Holding (CHCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.06 million, up 27.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.2 million, representing a surprise of +5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.90.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how City Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 44.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 47.34%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% compared to the 3.88% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interest-earning assets - Total - Average balance: $5.60 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.60 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $20.30 million versus $18.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of City Holding have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

