Image: Bigstock

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xerox Holdings Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Financing: $49 million compared to the $50.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Supplies, paper and other sales: $276 million versus $292.85 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment sales: $420 million versus $413.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.8% change.
  • Revenue- Services, maintenance and rentals: $1.01 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Revenue- Post sale revenue: $1.33 billion versus $1.36 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Xerox Holdings Corporation here>>>

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation have returned +8.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

