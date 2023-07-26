Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Moody's (MCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2023, Moody's (MCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.30, compared to $2.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion, representing a surprise of +2.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Moody's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Moody's have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


