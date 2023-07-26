Back to top

ADM (ADM) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) reported revenue of $25.19 billion, down 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $2.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.9 billion, representing a surprise of +1.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 8783 Kmt versus the four-analyst average estimate of 8554.76 Kmt.
  • Total processed volumes: 13231 Kmt versus 12975.9 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Processed volumes - Corn: 4448 Kmt versus 4393.51 Kmt estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $3.38 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.9%.
  • Revenues- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $19.84 billion compared to the $18.87 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other: $112 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $100.60 million.
  • Revenues- Total Nutrition: $1.85 billion versus $2.04 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions (Corn Processing): $303 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $299.35 million.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Total Nutrition: $185 million compared to the $195.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $1 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $16.34 million.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Total Ag Services and Oilseeds: $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $841.27 million.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services: $380 million versus $250.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of ADM have returned +12.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

