NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $3.43 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. The figure decreased by 27.6% year over year.
Revenues of $3.3 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.2 billion. The figure was down 0.4% from the year-ago level.
This was attributed to sluggishness in the Industrial & IoT and Mobile end markets during the reported quarter.
The company witnessed strong momentum in the Automotive and Communication Infrastructure & Others markets.
NXPI has returned 33.4% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry’s growth of 28.6%.
End-Market Detail
Automotive generated $1.87 billion in revenues (56.6% of total revenues), reflecting a year-over-year increase of 9%, driven by innovation in system solutions. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion.
Revenues from Industrial & IoT were $578 million (17.5% of total revenues), down 19% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The reported figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $534 million.
Revenues from Mobile were $284 million (8.6% of total revenues), down 27% from the year-ago period’s level. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261 million.
Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $571 million in revenues (17.3% of total revenues), up 15% year over year. The new cellular standards contributed well to segmental growth. The reported figure surpassed the consensus mark of $548 million.
Operating Results
The non-GAAP gross margin was 58.4%, which expanded 60 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $589 million, up 8.7% year over year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 3.4% year over year to $274 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses expanded 140 bps year over year to 17.8% and SG&A expenses expanded 30 bps year over year to 8.3%.
The non-GAAP operating margin of 35% for the reported quarter contracted 100 bps from the prior-year period’s figure.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jul 2, 2023, the cash and cash equivalent balance was $3.86 billion, down from $3.93 million as of Apr 2, 2023.
Inventories were $2.11 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2023, up from $1.98 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Accounts receivables were $1.061 billion compared with $1.063 billion in the previous quarter.
Long-term debt was $10.171 billion at the end of the quarter under review compared with $10.169 billion at the end of the last reported quarter.
NXPI generated a cash flow of $756 million in the second quarter of 2023, up from $632 million in the previous quarter.
The company’s capex investment was $200 million in the reported quarter. NXPI generated a free cash flow of $556 million in the quarter.
During the second quarter, the company made dividend payments of $264 million and repurchased shares worth $302 million.
Guidance
For third-quarter 2023, NXP Semiconductors expects revenues of $3.3-$3.5 billion, suggesting a decline of 1% at the midpoint, year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.27 billion.
It expects a non-GAAP gross margin between 57.9% and 58.9%. The non-GAAP operating margin is anticipated to be between 34.4% and 36.2%.
The company anticipates non-GAAP earnings within the range of $3.39-$3.82 per share. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $3.36 per share.
