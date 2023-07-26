Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Financial Corp. (THFF) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, First Financial Corp. (THFF - Free Report) reported revenue of $52.64 million, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.33, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was +7.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Financial Corp. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.81% compared to the 3.92% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio [%]: 58.01% versus 59.27% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $10.45 million compared to the $9.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Gain on sale of mortgage loans: $0.31 million versus $0.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Financial Corp. have returned +14.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

