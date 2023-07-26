We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Asbury Automotive (ABG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Asbury Automotive Group (ABG - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.74 billion, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.95, compared to $10.04 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.15, the EPS surprise was +9.82%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Asbury Automotive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Asbury Automotive here>>>
- Unit sales - New vehicle: 38260 versus 35770.46 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Used vehicle retail units: 31623 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 36127.52.
- Unit sales - New vehicle - same store: 38180 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 28612.05.
- Average selling Price - Used Vehicle retail: $32.04 billion compared to the $29.93 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Gross profit per unit - Total new vehicle - same store: $4.83 billion compared to the $4.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Gross profit per unit - Used vehicle retail - same store: $2.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.95 billion.
- Revenues- New vehicle: $1.94 billion versus $1.85 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.7% year over year.
- Revenues- Parts and service: $526.10 million compared to the $545.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Finance and insurance net: $166.30 million compared to the $168.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.1% year over year.
- Revenues- Used vehicle- Retail: $1.01 billion versus $1.05 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change.
- Revenues- Used vehicle- Wholesale: $94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
Shares of Asbury Automotive have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.