JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $38.53, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.28%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.25 billion, down 1.77% from the prior-year quarter.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.88 per share and revenue of $155.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.06% and +0.27%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.98, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.