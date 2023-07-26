We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Macy's (M) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Macy's (M - Free Report) closed at $16.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.61%.
Coming into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 8.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.
Macy's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.08 billion, down 9.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.38% and -6.01%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Macy's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Macy's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.
We can also see that M currently has a PEG ratio of 0.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Regional Department Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.