Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Visa (V) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, Visa (V - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.12 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +2.37%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 54034 million versus 52960.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total volume: $3799 billion compared to the $3751.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total payments volume: $3166 billion versus $3132.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Payments Volume - Europe: $608 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.9 billion.
  • Cash Volume - Europe: $132 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.4 billion.
  • Cash volume: $633 billion compared to the $577.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Cash volume - CEMEA: $124 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.3 billion.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $3.67 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Revenues- Data processing revenues: $4.11 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
  • Revenues- International transaction revenues: $2.92 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $597 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $589.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
  • Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.17 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>

Shares of Visa have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Visa Inc. (V) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise