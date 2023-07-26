We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Visa (V) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Visa (V - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.12 billion, up 11.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.16, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11, the EPS surprise was +2.37%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Visa here>>>
- End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 54034 million versus 52960.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total volume: $3799 billion compared to the $3751.4 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total payments volume: $3166 billion versus $3132.1 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
- Payments Volume - Europe: $608 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.9 billion.
- Cash Volume - Europe: $132 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.4 billion.
- Cash volume: $633 billion compared to the $577.1 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Cash volume - CEMEA: $124 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $96.3 billion.
- Revenues- Service revenues: $3.67 billion versus $3.64 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
- Revenues- Data processing revenues: $4.11 billion versus $3.97 billion estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
- Revenues- International transaction revenues: $2.92 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $2.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
- Revenues- Other revenues: $597 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $589.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.5%.
- Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.17 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$3.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.2%.
Shares of Visa have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.