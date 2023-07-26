Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, American Assets Trust (AAT) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2023, American Assets Trust (AAT - Free Report) reported revenue of $109.72 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $105.45 million, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Assets Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other property income: $5.82 million compared to the $5.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Rental income: $103.90 million compared to the $99.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Net income (loss) per share-Diluted: $0.20 compared to the $0.14 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Assets Trust here>>>

Shares of American Assets Trust have returned +19.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise