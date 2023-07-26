Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) reported $652.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of -$0.40 for the same period compares to -$0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • U.S. Integrated Care Members: 85.9 million compared to the 85.05 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • BetterHelp Paying Users: 0.48 million compared to the 0.48 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member: $1.41 compared to the $1.41 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Chronic Care Enrollment: 1.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1.07 million.
  • Visits: 4700000 versus 5142163 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $360.05 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $358.08 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp: $292.36 million versus $290.58 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services: $4.07 million versus $3.69 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services: $288.29 million versus $286.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $34.19 million compared to the $30.24 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Teladoc Health Integrated Care: $37.97 million compared to the $35.07 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Teladoc have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

