Chubb (CB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Chubb (CB - Free Report) reported $12.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. EPS of $4.92 for the same period compares to $4.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.66 billion, representing a surprise of +4.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chubb performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined ratio: 85.3% compared to the 86.98% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio: 59.3% compared to the 60.56% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • North America Agricultural Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 79.7% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 83.62%.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Combined ratio: 82.5% compared to the 81.09% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 62.3% versus 61.27% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Overseas General Insurance - Combined ratio: 84% compared to the 87.02% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Overseas General Insurance - Loss and loss expense ratio: 48.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 49.34%.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Policy acquisition cost ratio: 13.3% compared to the 13.26% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • North America Commercial P&C Insurance - Administrative expense ratio: 6.9% versus 6.58% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Loss and loss expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 62.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 63.42%.
  • Policy acquisition cost ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 20.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.23%.
  • Administrative expense ratio - North America Personal P&C Insurance: 6.1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 5.92%.
Shares of Chubb have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

