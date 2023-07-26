Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Veritex Holdings (VBTX - Free Report) reported $114.52 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.7%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $117.4 million, representing a surprise of -2.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Veritex Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 49.94% versus 47.98% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.51% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.47%.
  • Average Interest-earning Assets: $11.51 billion compared to the $11.53 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding: 0.48% versus 0.15% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.69 million compared to the $17.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $100.83 million versus $99.54 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Veritex Holdings have returned +12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

