Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Western New England Bancorp (WNEB - Free Report) reported $18.44 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.7%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.25 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -27.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Western New England Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 2.81% versus 2.96% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency ratio: 78.92% versus 72.51% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $1.59 million compared to the $2.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $16.85 million versus $17.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

