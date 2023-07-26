We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Universal Health Services (UHS) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended June 2023, Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.55 billion, up 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.48, the EPS surprise was +2.02%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Universal Health Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Universal Health Services here>>>
- Hospitals owned and leased - Acute care hospitals: 27 versus 28.03 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Admissions - Acute care hospitals - Same facility basis: 79100 versus 79753.13 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Hospitals owned and leased - Behavioral health centers: 330 versus 331.51 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Revenues- Behavioral health services: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
- Net Revenues- Acute care hospital services: $2 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.8% year over year.
- Operating Income- Behavioral Health Care Services: $263.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $278.90 million.
- Operating Income- Acute Care Hospital Services: $130.14 million versus $90.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Universal Health Services have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.