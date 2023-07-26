Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About UMB (UMBF) Q2 Earnings

UMB Financial (UMBF - Free Report) reported $370.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $2.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $374.6 million, representing a surprise of -1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how UMB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.59% versus 61.37% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.44% versus 2.67% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total earning assets - Average balances: $38.24 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.91 billion.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.18%.
  • Total noninterest income: $138.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $128.26 million.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $232.19 million versus $246.72 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $225.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $240.01 million.
  • Trading and investment banking: $4.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.75 million.
  • Bankcard fees: $18.58 million compared to the $18.13 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $17 million versus $10.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $21.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.13 million.
  • Brokerage fees: $13.60 million versus $13.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of UMB have returned +17.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

