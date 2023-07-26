Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) is a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Banner Corporation (BANR - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Banner Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Community Bank , which provides various commercial banking and financial services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


