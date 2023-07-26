General Dynamics (GD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

General Dynamics Corporation ( GD Quick Quote GD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 by 4.2%. However, the figure decreased 1.8% from $2.75 per share recorded in the year-ago quarter. Total Revenues
General Dynamics’ revenues of $10,152 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,413.3 million by 7.8%. The top line also improved 10.5% from that reported in the prior-year period.
Segmental Performance Aerospace: The segment reported revenues of $1,953 million, up 4.6% year over year. Operating earnings of $236 million declined 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $238 million. Marine Systems: This segment’s revenues rose 15.4% to $3,059 million from the year-ago quarter. Operating earnings of $235 million increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported numbers. Technologies: The segment’s revenues improved 7% year over year to $3,216 million. Operating earnings totaled $283 million, down 6.9% from the $304 million recorded in the prior-year quarter. Combat Systems: The segment’s revenues of $1,924 million were up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $1,666 million. Operating earnings also improved 2.4% year over year to $251 million. Operational Highlights
GD’s operating earnings were $962 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $978 million.
Operating costs and expenses increased 11.9% to $9.2 million from the year-ago period.
Interest expenses declined 6.3% year over year to $89 million.
Backlog
General Dynamics recorded a total backlog of $87.63 billion, down 2.4% from the fourth-quarter 2022’s backlog of $89.83 billion. The funded backlog at the second-quarter end was $67.89 billion.
Our model projected a backlog worth $91.22 billion in the second quarter of 2023.
Financial Condition
As of Jul 2, 2023, General Dynamics’ cash and cash equivalents were $1,154 million compared with $1,242 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
The long-term debt as of Jul 2, 2023 was $9,247 million, up from the 2022-end level of $9,243 million.
As of Jul 2, 2023, GD generated cash from operating activities of $2,193 million, down from the $2,627 million recorded in the year-ago period.
Zacks Rank
General Dynamics currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see
Lockheed Martin reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.73 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.43 by 4.7%. The bottom line also improved 6.5% from the year-ago quarter's figure.
Net sales amounted to $16.69 billion in the reported quarter, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.86 billion by 5.3%. The top line rose 8.1% from $15.45 billion in the year-ago quarter.
AAR Corp. reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 77 cents by 7.8%. Earnings surged 15% from the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $553.3 million. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5% and increased 16.5% from the $474.9 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Hexcel Corporation reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents by 4.2%. The bottom line improved 51.5% from the year-ago earnings of 33 cents per share.
In the second quarter, net sales totaled $454 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $445 million by 2.2%. Also, the top line witnessed an improvement of 15.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $393 million.
