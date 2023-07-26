Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2023, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $24.05 billion, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.93, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81, the EPS surprise was +14.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Albertsons Companies, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores at end of quarter: 2272 compared to the 2270 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Same - Store Sales (Identical sales): 4.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.87%.
  • Total Square Footage - Retail Square Feet: 112.9 million compared to the 112.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Fuel: $1.40 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.54 billion.
  • Revenues- Other: $373.60 million versus $389.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

