Compared to Estimates, Check Point (CHKP) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported $588.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $2.00 for the same period compares to $1.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $587.96 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +5.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $355.80 million versus $356.09 million estimated by 12 analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $232.90 million versus $231.46 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $116.90 million versus $123.62 million estimated by 11 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.2% change.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $238.90 million compared to the $232.56 million average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year.
Shares of Check Point have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

