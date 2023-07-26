Back to top

Lithia Motors (LAD) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Lithia Motors (LAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.11 billion, up 12% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $10.91, compared to $12.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.19, the EPS surprise was +18.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Unit Sales - Used vehicle - Retail: 80573 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 85724.06.
  • Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail: $30,471 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,203.04.
  • Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail: $48,058 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $47,556.49.
  • Unit Sales - New vehicle - Retail: 83539 versus 71590.22 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • New vehicle: $4.01 billion versus $3.55 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.
  • Used vehicle retail: $2.46 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.
  • Used vehicle wholesale: $403.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $366.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Finance and insurance: $337.90 million compared to the $336.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Service, body and parts: $804.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $795.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.8%.
  • Fleet and other: $95.50 million versus $97.02 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $300.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $266.41 million.
  • Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- New Vehicle Retail: $3.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.68 billion.
Shares of Lithia Motors have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

